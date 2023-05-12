Dubuque adds infrastructure for electric vehicles

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Dubuque hopes to eventually have a fleet of all electric vehicles. In order for the city to move forward with having a fleet of electric vehicles, the necessary infrastructure needs to be in place.

The city is currently taking bids to install four, dual charging stations at the Municipal Services Center. The estimated cost for this initial project is around $160,000.

Public Works Director John Klostermann says the hope is to complete construction by this fall.

“There’s a lot of things that could go along with that, supply issues related to electric or EV charging stations, things like that. So that may be delayed as far as the finished project goes, but we definitely want to get the underground in before fall,” he said.

Klostermann says the plan is to expand later and have enough charging stations for around 40 vehicles. Having an entire city fleet of electric vehicles means eventually replacing about 450 vehicles.

