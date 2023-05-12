Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Dubuque adds infrastructure for electric vehicles

By Danielle Wagner
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Dubuque hopes to eventually have a fleet of all electric vehicles. In order for the city to move forward with having a fleet of electric vehicles, the necessary infrastructure needs to be in place.

The city is currently taking bids to install four, dual charging stations at the Municipal Services Center. The estimated cost for this initial project is around $160,000.

Public Works Director John Klostermann says the hope is to complete construction by this fall.

“There’s a lot of things that could go along with that, supply issues related to electric or EV charging stations, things like that. So that may be delayed as far as the finished project goes, but we definitely want to get the underground in before fall,” he said.

Klostermann says the plan is to expand later and have enough charging stations for around 40 vehicles. Having an entire city fleet of electric vehicles means eventually replacing about 450 vehicles.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting overnight in Cedar Rapids sent a child to the hospital in critical condition.
Teen dies after being shot in Cedar Rapids
Alison Dorsey (Courtesy image)
Iowa daycare provider found guilty in baby’s death
Hailey Whitters performs "Fillin' My Cup" at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on...
Shueyville-native named ‘Female Artist of the Year’ by Academy of Country Music
Two people in Perry, Iowa, say a rabbit has attacked and bitten them. (KCCI, CELLPHONE VIDEO,...
Dangerous rabbit terrorizes neighborhood
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs transgender sports bill into law.
Gov. Reynolds to sign healthcare access bill

Latest News

Eastern Iowans in 4A punch their tickets to the state track and field meet
Eastern Iowans in 4A punch their tickets to the state track and field meet
People living on the 3500 block of Northeast Oakland Rd. were shocked after a shooting...
Oakland Rd residents say shooting took place too close to home
Cedar Falls pickleball court
Cedar Falls pickleball court expansion project progresses
Univ. of Iowa students create 211 website
Univ. of Iowa students create 211 website to help people in need of various services