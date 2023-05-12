Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cedar Rapids school district recruitment bonuses may be illegal

A new recruitment bonus the Cedar Rapids School District is offering may actually be illegal.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new recruitment bonus the Cedar Rapids School District is offering may actually be illegal.

Alan Ostergren, a top Republican lawyer with the Kirkwood Institute in Iowa, told TV9 a bonus, meant to attract new Black and other People of Color to the district, is against the law.

The district announced the new incentives this week to help fill 67 open teaching positions.

One of the incentives is specifically aimed at attracting minority teachers, offering a $3,000 bonus for new hires who are Black or other People of Color. But Alan Ostergren told TV9 that’s illegal.

Ostergren is the Chief Council with the Kirkwood Institute, a conservative public-interest law firm in Iowa.

He said it amounts to paying someone more based on their race.

In a statement to TV9, Ostergren wrote the bonus “... is unconstitutional and a violation of Iowa Civil Rights Law for the government to offer bonuses to potential employees based on their race. The Cedar Rapids Community School District must immediately cancel this plan.”

TV9 reached out to the Cedar Rapids school district for a statement, but have not heard back.

In an interview with TV9 on Wednesday, the new Superintendent, Doctor Tawana Grover, said the incentive was offered based on feedback from a staff survey wanting more investment to attract a diverse staff.

“As the number of students in our district, the diversity, is increasing,” Grover said. “But maybe the same rate is not happening for our teaching staff. We have a very collaborative environment where our teachers - they work together, they plan together in professional learning communities. And they’re saying the more diversity we have, it’s going to help us understand our students more. It’s going to help us feel more confident in our ability to do our jobs.”

People of Color make up just six percent of teachers in the Cedar Rapids district, compared to making up 41-percent of the student body.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting overnight in Cedar Rapids sent a child to the hospital in critical condition.
Teen dies after being shot in Cedar Rapids
Shane Dean Rose, 45, of Marshalltown, was arrested on a felony theft charge. Police said it's...
Marshalltown man arrested for 38th time since 2000
Dancer with 'The Dancer's Edge' give an early performance for a dad suffering from brain cancer
Dance recital held early for dad with brain cancer
Hailey Whitters performs "Fillin' My Cup" at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on...
Shueyville-native named ‘Female Artist of the Year’ by Academy of Country Music
Two people in Perry, Iowa, say a rabbit has attacked and bitten them. (KCCI, CELLPHONE VIDEO,...
Dangerous rabbit terrorizes neighborhood

Latest News

In a press release, police said they arrested 29-year-old Cole Johnson on Wednesday after he...
Independence man arrested for stabbing arrested again for allegedly threatening police with a knife
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the Iowa Faith and Freedom...
Ramaswamy proposes raising voting age to 25, unless people serve in military or pass a test
Supreme Court backs California law for more space for pigs, producers predict pricier pork, bacon
KHAK's Brain and Courtlin join us to talk about an Iowan who got a huge honor in country music.
Shueyville-native named ‘New Female Artist of the Year’ by Academy of Country Music
Police said a car hit an Iowa State Patrol vehicle at the end of a chase in Cedar Rapids.
Iowa State Patrol car hit during police chase in Cedar Rapids