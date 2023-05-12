Cedar Rapids school district recruitment bonuses may be illegal

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new recruitment bonus the Cedar Rapids School District is offering may actually be illegal.

Alan Ostergren, a top Republican lawyer with the Kirkwood Institute in Iowa, told TV9 a bonus, meant to attract new Black and other People of Color to the district, is against the law.

The district announced the new incentives this week to help fill 67 open teaching positions.

One of the incentives is specifically aimed at attracting minority teachers, offering a $3,000 bonus for new hires who are Black or other People of Color. But Alan Ostergren told TV9 that’s illegal.

Ostergren is the Chief Council with the Kirkwood Institute, a conservative public-interest law firm in Iowa.

He said it amounts to paying someone more based on their race.

In a statement to TV9, Ostergren wrote the bonus “... is unconstitutional and a violation of Iowa Civil Rights Law for the government to offer bonuses to potential employees based on their race. The Cedar Rapids Community School District must immediately cancel this plan.”

TV9 reached out to the Cedar Rapids school district for a statement, but have not heard back.

In an interview with TV9 on Wednesday, the new Superintendent, Doctor Tawana Grover, said the incentive was offered based on feedback from a staff survey wanting more investment to attract a diverse staff.

“As the number of students in our district, the diversity, is increasing,” Grover said. “But maybe the same rate is not happening for our teaching staff. We have a very collaborative environment where our teachers - they work together, they plan together in professional learning communities. And they’re saying the more diversity we have, it’s going to help us understand our students more. It’s going to help us feel more confident in our ability to do our jobs.”

People of Color make up just six percent of teachers in the Cedar Rapids district, compared to making up 41-percent of the student body.

