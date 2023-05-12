Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market returns May 27

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market returns for its 18th season starting May 27, Memorial Day Weekend.

Organizers with the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance said the market will feature nearly 200 vendors.

The market season includes eight markets held the first and third Saturdays of the month from May 27 through September 16. Market hours are from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

Organizers said entertainment is coming back to pre-pandemic levels, with live performances in Greene Square and throughout the venue.

Vendors will be located on 2nd Avenue SE, 3rd Avenue SE and 4th Avenue SE between 2nd Street SE and 5th Street SE.

The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance said it plans to provide a full list of vendors on its website closer to market day.

