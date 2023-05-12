Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market returns May 27

Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmer's Market.
Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmer's Market.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market returns for its 18th season starting May 27, Memorial Day Weekend.

Organizers with the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance said the market will feature nearly 200 vendors.

The market season includes eight markets held the first and third Saturdays of the month from May 27 through September 16. Market hours are from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

Organizers said entertainment is coming back to pre-pandemic levels, with live performances in Greene Square and throughout the venue.

Vendors will be located on 2nd Avenue SE, 3rd Avenue SE and 4th Avenue SE between 2nd Street SE and 5th Street SE.

The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance said it plans to provide a full list of vendors on its website closer to market day.

For more information, click here.

The 2023 Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market returns for its 18th season starting May 27,...
The 2023 Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market returns for its 18th season starting May 27, Memorial Day Weekend.(Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting overnight in Cedar Rapids sent a child to the hospital in critical condition.
Teen dies after being shot in Cedar Rapids
Shane Dean Rose, 45, of Marshalltown, was arrested on a felony theft charge. Police said it's...
Marshalltown man arrested for 38th time since 2000
Dancer with 'The Dancer's Edge' give an early performance for a dad suffering from brain cancer
Dance recital held early for dad with brain cancer
Hailey Whitters performs "Fillin' My Cup" at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on...
Shueyville-native named ‘Female Artist of the Year’ by Academy of Country Music
Two people in Perry, Iowa, say a rabbit has attacked and bitten them. (KCCI, CELLPHONE VIDEO,...
Dangerous rabbit terrorizes neighborhood

Latest News

Local and federal authorities are looking for 22-year-old Elijah Logan of Council Bluffs...
Authorities looking for Council Bluffs man after fatal shooting near Nebraska high school
Police identify teen who died after being shot in Cedar Rapids Wednesday night
Emma Harding, from Tanager Place, joins us to talk about a Teen Mental Health Summit taking...
Tanager Place to host Teen Mental Health Summit at Coe College
Some severe storms are possible Saturday afternoon.
First Alert Forecast: Friday midday, May 12