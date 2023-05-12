Cedar Falls pickleball court expansion project progresses

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Falls is moving ahead with plans to expand the Pickleball Complex at Orchard Hill Park.

On Thursday, the public got a chance to hear about the project and its potential impact. Residents raised concerns about noise, water drainage, and the impact on property values in the neighborhood.

The expansion is expected to cost $400,000 with the city to pay for half and the other half coming from donations. Members of the Cedar Falls Pickleball Club say this expansion is one that is desperately needed for the quickly growing sport.

Maureen Henderson who is a member of the Cedar Falls Pickleball Club said, “There’s always someone playing on these courts when at peak times there’s people waiting to get on the court so we have eight courts here and you can wait you know half an hour to get into a court because there’s so many people you know there’s such a demand to play pickleball.”

Club members say that they expect the expansion to be completed by summer of next year.

