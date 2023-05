Authorities looking for Council Bluffs man after fatal shooting near Nebraska high school

BLAIR, Neb. (WOWT) - Local and federal authorities on Friday morning were looking for a 22-year-old Council Bluffs man following a shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured near Blair High School.

Blair Police said a warrant had been issued for Elijah E. Logan. Omaha-metro law enforcement agencies and U.S. Marshalls are working together to find him.

Logan is described as a 5-foot-9 man weighing 175 pounds. Police say he was seen leaving the area in a 1988 Green Jeep Cherokee with Iowa license plate NAM 032.

If you see him or the vehicle, authorities advise calling 911. Anyone who knows anything about his whereabouts or the incident can call 402-426-4747 to share that information.

At around 6:30 a.m., officers were called to the area of 10th and Park streets, according to the BCS note. Police confirmed they were conducting an investigation near the school and urged residents to avoid the area.

Police were asking for residents in the neighborhood near the school who might have exterior surveillance camera systems to contact the police department.

The superintendent of Blair Community Schools sent a notice out to parents on Friday morning after a person was killed in a neighborhood not far from the high school.

BPD said in an 8:35 a.m. Facebook post that the incident no longer posed a threat to the public. The department later confirmed two people had been shot: A man was declared dead at the scene, and a woman who had been shot in the legs was transported to the hospital.

“The suspect is known to authorities and has fled the area,” Superintendent Dr. Randall Gilson said in the letter to staff and families.

Blair schools had implemented “secure protocol,” meaning the exterior and interior doors would be locked but that students and staff could get into the buildings, the note states.

Recesses and outdoor activities would be held inside until the security protocols were lifted, the superintendent’s note states.

Blair school buses were still expected to run on their normal schedule.

The last day of classes for the district is next Friday, May 19, according to the calendar posted on the BCS website.

