Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

UPDATE, Police: 2 in custody after chase ends at North Park Mall in Davenport

Juwan Crawford, 23, and Kalin Hawkins, 27, were arrested after a police chase, Thursday, that...
Juwan Crawford, 23, and Kalin Hawkins, 27, were arrested after a police chase, Thursday, that ended at North Park Mall.(Scott County Jail)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people are in custody after a heavy police presence at North Park Mall Thursday afternoon. No injuries were reported.

According to police at approximately 3 p.m. Davenport Police Officers saw a stolen vehicle in the area of 65th and Welcome Way that was occupied by wanted individuals.

Police say the vehicle that the suspects were in was reported as stolen out of Joliet, Ill., and after police saw that the vehicle had been reported as stolen, a chase began.

The chase ended at the entrance of JC Penny at North Park Mall, after the suspects briefly ran from police.

However, police said they were caught shortly after running and taken into custody.

The driver of the vehicle was Kalin Hawkins, 27, who was charged with felony eluding, first-degree theft, carrying weapons, eluding, second -offense, driving under suspension, two-counts of interference with official acts, and a Rock Island County warrant for failure to appear on manufacturing and delivery of cocaine charges, according to a media release from DPD.

The second individual in the car was Juwan Crawford, 23, who was also taken into custody and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, first-degree theft, interference with official acts, and a Rock Island County warrant for aggravated fleeing and eluding.

TV6 was on scene shortly after the police presence was beginning to clear-out.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

There is a heavy police presence at North Park Mall Thursday afternoon.
There is a heavy police presence at North Park Mall Thursday afternoon.(KWQC)

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting overnight in Cedar Rapids sent a child to the hospital in critical condition.
Teen dies after being shot in Cedar Rapids
Alison Dorsey (Courtesy image)
Iowa daycare provider found guilty in baby’s death
Hailey Whitters performs "Fillin' My Cup" at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on...
Shueyville-native named ‘Female Artist of the Year’ by Academy of Country Music
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs transgender sports bill into law.
Gov. Reynolds to sign healthcare access bill
Two people in Perry, Iowa, say a rabbit has attacked and bitten them. (KCCI, CELLPHONE VIDEO,...
Dangerous rabbit terrorizes neighborhood

Latest News

Cedar Rapids schools hold 'Superstar Olympics'
Cedar Rapids Schools hold Superstar Olympics for area middle school students
Iowa City West senior flies high on the track and basketball court
Iowa City West senior flies high on the track and basketball court
Dubuque License plates
Dubuque Police considering license plate-reading technology
Childcare impact
Caregiving reduces mother’s lifetime earnings by up to 15%
Childcare impact
REPORT: Caregiving reduces mother’s lifetime earnings by up to 15%