UPDATE, Police: 2 in custody after chase ends at North Park Mall in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people are in custody after a heavy police presence at North Park Mall Thursday afternoon. No injuries were reported.

According to police at approximately 3 p.m. Davenport Police Officers saw a stolen vehicle in the area of 65th and Welcome Way that was occupied by wanted individuals.

Police say the vehicle that the suspects were in was reported as stolen out of Joliet, Ill., and after police saw that the vehicle had been reported as stolen, a chase began.

The chase ended at the entrance of JC Penny at North Park Mall, after the suspects briefly ran from police.

However, police said they were caught shortly after running and taken into custody.

The driver of the vehicle was Kalin Hawkins, 27, who was charged with felony eluding, first-degree theft, carrying weapons, eluding, second -offense, driving under suspension, two-counts of interference with official acts, and a Rock Island County warrant for failure to appear on manufacturing and delivery of cocaine charges, according to a media release from DPD.

The second individual in the car was Juwan Crawford, 23, who was also taken into custody and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, first-degree theft, interference with official acts, and a Rock Island County warrant for aggravated fleeing and eluding.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

