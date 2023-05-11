Univ. of Iowa Carver College of Medicine receives $28 million grant to extend research to rural communities

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver College of Medicine has received a seven-year, $28 million Clinical and Translational Science Award (CTSA) from the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences, part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

One of the leads on this grant, Dr. Patricia Winokur, says she and her students have seen plenty of data over the years that proves health outcomes in rural America are not as successful as they are in more urban areas. This grant will likely lessen the gap in success-rates.

“Part of it is, I think they have less access to health care. There are other things that are contributing perhaps some sort of exposure history,” said Dr. Winokur.

This money will be used to extend clinical and translational research. That means they will be taking in data from patients via surveys, clinical trials, and other means of treatment-development.

One example Dr. Winokur gave was the ongoing physical therapy trials.

“They have been getting out into the communities and other physical therapists in those communities,” said Dr. Winokur. “And so we’ve capitalized on some of these initiatives that we’ve done.”

Not only will those med students get the benefits of this grant money, but the priority is in the future of those patients in rural areas.

“They need to be represented in the pool so that we can see if they are getting the right medication, are they having health outcomes that are less good,” said Dr. Winokur. “So we can develop more customized approaches to improving health care.”

The CTSA grant supports collaboration across five different UI colleges: the Carver College of Medicine, the College of Public Health, the Tippie College of Business, the College of Pharmacy and the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

