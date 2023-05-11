Show You Care
Two arrested in connection to Iowa City fight that led to three stabbings

Iowa City Police are investigating after three people were stabbed early on Saturday morning.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City police have arrested two people in connection to a large fight on Saturday that resulted in three men being stabbed.

In a press release, police said 28-year-old Victor Torres Molina, of Iowa City, and 21-year-old Lake Newton, of West Liberty, are both charged with participating in a riot.

Police said the fight involved more than 10 people and happened outside of Bardot, in the 300 block of South Gilbert Street, at around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

A criminal complaint said Newton was seen on multiple videos throwing numerous punches. It also says he held one victim, so he could be attacked, before slamming the victim onto the concrete, knocking him unconscious.

In the criminal complaint for Torres Molina, police said Torres Molina denied stabbing anyone, but admitted to kicking a victim that was on the ground.

The three people that were stabbed during the fight were taken to the hospital, they’re expected to recover. Police said the fight involved people who knew each other.

Victor Torres Molina is also charged with assault, while Lake Newton is also charged with willful injury.

