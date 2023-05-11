Show You Care
This year’s RAGBRAI to include a spin through Jack Trice Stadium

One of this year's overnight stops for the 50th year of RAGBRAI is in Ames, and riders will have a chance to take a spin through Jack Trice Stadium.
By KCCI
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - One of this year’s overnight stops for the 50th year of RAGBRAI is in Ames, and riders will have a chance to take a spin through Jack Trice Stadium.

The last time RAGBRAI came through Ames was five years ago.

This week, Ames City Council approved the route through town and necessary road closures to accommodate it.

Part of the ride will take cyclists on a loop through Jack Trice, including an inside look at the tunnel, that’s usually reserved for Iowa State Cyclone football players rushing onto the field.

Ames is expecting a record-breaking number of riders this year, along with crowds coming for food and live music.

Organizers announced the full RAGBRAI route in March. The other overnight stops for RAGBRAI include Sioux City, Storm Lake, Carroll, Des Moines, Tama-Toledo, Coralville, and Davenport.

The ride is set for July 22 through July 29.

Organizers with RAGBRAI have officially announced the full route for this year’s ride.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

