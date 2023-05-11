Southern Iowa school district reflects on first year with 4 day school week

ELDON, Iowa (WOI) - As the school year winds down, one Southern Iowa school district is finishing out its first year with four-day school weeks.

The Cardinal Community School made the switch last year, hoping it would help them recruit and retain teaching staff.

Superintendent Joel Pedersen said it has largely worked. He said the four-day week boosts morale, reduces absences and gives teachers more time for planning and collaboration.

Pedersen said people have mentioned it as a reason why they apply to the school district.

As for feedback from families, Pedersen said the district hasn’t gotten many complaints.

“We know that there’s things out there that don’t work perfectly for families, and we’re there to help them with extra food on the backpacks to go home,” Pedersen said. “Or, you know, trying to have some options for daycare, too. So, but we really haven’t heard much.”

The district plans to stick with the four-day school week next school year.

Iowa City Schools also considered moving to a four-day school week last year, but has so far opted against it.

