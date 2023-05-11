Show You Care
Shower and Storm chances through the weekend

By Joe Winters
Updated: 57 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More muggy and active weather ahead

Overnight a scattered shower and storms chance is with us as an area of low pressure moves east from the Plains. A warm front moves northward continuing that showers and storm chance on Friday.

The muggy air is more unstable and as the low gets closer on Saturday additional shower and storm chances are likely. Some of those storms could be strong to severe. Threats include damaging wind, hail, and possible tornadoes.

Sunday for Mother’s Day, will be a bit cooler with showers and windy conditions possible.

