Shower and storm chances increase into weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Unsettled weather will be around the viewing area for the next few days as an area of low pressure slowly moves to the east.

Some showers and storms are taking place in parts of the Midwest this morning, but so far this activity has not made it into Iowa. There’s the outside chance that it could start to sag southward over the first few hours of the morning, potentially affecting our northwest zone. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies are expected until some showers potentially move in from the south later in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be quite similar to what we experienced on Wednesday.

Some additional showers are possible tonight, but expect a fair amount of dry time on Friday. Partly cloudy skies will once again be found, with an outside shot at some isolated storms later in the day. A few more are again possible later on Friday night into early Saturday, before another break for much of Saturday.

Later in the afternoon on Saturday, scattered storms appear likely to develop in eastern Iowa, especially along a warm frontal boundary that will likely be placed across the area. With fairly warm temperatures and higher dew points by then, along with other storm ingredients, some of the storms could be strong to severe. Large hail, damaging winds, and even a tornado will be possible. The most likely time for this activity would be between about 2 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The outlook for severe thunderstorms on Saturday, May 13, 2023. (KCRG)

A front sweeps through for Mother’s Day, giving us cooler temperatures and breezy conditions. We won’t be able to rule out a chance for a shower or storm at that time, either, but hopefully we can keep that limited for mom.

The following week keeps temperatures near or slightly above normal throughout with generally dry weather expected.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.