Rain chances return

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain chances and a more unsettled pattern return to our forecast over the next several days.

We have already seen some thunderstorms in north central Iowa this morning, brushing by our northern zones with partly cloudy skies elsewhere. The chance for some scattered showers increases for our southern and central zone this afternoon and evening, pushing north. Any precipitation will remain light and scattered during this round. We could get a break in the action tonight with more showers forming during the overnight hours and lasting into Friday morning.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

While there should be plenty of dry time on Friday, look for another round of showers and storms possible, mainly late. Strong storms are possible in western and central Iowa, but the chance in eastern Iowa has dropped and looks to be low as storms weaken as they push east with the loss of the heating of the day. Still, a few rumbles of thunder and some scattered showers can be expected early Saturday.

Saturday afternoon features a better shot of severe storms for our area, so please stay weather aware, especially as outdoor weekend activities pick up. Right now, scattered storms look to develop in eastern Iowa during the early hours of Saturday (1-3 PM) afternoon along a warm front. With warm, moist air in place these storms could quickly reach severe strength and be capable of producing large hail, damaging winds, or even a tornado. Storms remain possible through the evening hours, ending by around 10 PM.

The outlook for severe thunderstorms on Saturday, May 13, 2023. (KCRG)

A few showers are still expected to be around at least through Mother’s Day morning as a trailing cold front sweeps through the area.

Showers and storms could still linger into Mother's Day. (KCRG)

Highs today look to climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Similar temperatures are expected Friday and Saturday. Behind the cold front on Sunday, look for temperatures to back into the lower and middle 70s with dry weather into next week.

