Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Ottumwa woman hit and killed by train

On April 30th, 2023, law enforcement responded to a railroad crossing in the 200 block of South...
On April 30th, 2023, law enforcement responded to a railroad crossing in the 200 block of South Iowa Avenue near the Des Moines River for a report of a collision.(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - On April 30th, 2023, law enforcement responded to a railroad crossing in the 200 block of South Iowa Avenue near the Des Moines River for a report of a collision.

At the time, the crossing was closed to vehicular traffic for maintenance.

Investigators say video footage from the train showed a woman crossing while wheeling a bicycle. The train’s operator noticed a pedestrian on the tracks and promptly sounded the train’s horn to attempt to alert them. Police say she dropped the bicycle just prior to being struck.

Officials say 23-year-old Madison Rae Derby was the pedestrian and was killed after being struck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alison Dorsey (Courtesy image)
Iowa daycare provider found guilty in baby’s death
Hailey Whitters performs "Fillin' My Cup" at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on...
Shueyville-native named ‘Female Artist of the Year’ by Academy of Country Music
A shooting overnight in Cedar Rapids sent a child to the hospital in critical condition.
Teen dies after being shot in Cedar Rapids
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs transgender sports bill into law.
Gov. Reynolds to sign healthcare access bill
Iowa City police located 13-year-old Tessa Snyder (left) and 16-year-old Shyla Small (right).
Iowa City police say missing teens have been located

Latest News

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Dubuque garage fire leaves one injured
The technology differs from traffic cameras and does not issue citations for speeding.
Dubuque Police exploring automated license plate-reading technology
Two new reports show the artificial intelligence program ChatGPT outperformed experts in...
Reports suggest AI could revolutionize investing, managing finances
Shane Dean Rose, 45, of Marshalltown, was arrested on a felony theft charge. Police said it's...
Marshalltown man arrested for 38th time since 2000