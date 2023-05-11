Show You Care
One killed, two injured in Davis County crash

One person died and two others were taken to the hospital after a crash in Davis County on Wednesday afternoon.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DRAKESVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died, and two others were taken to the hospital after a crash in Davis County on Wednesday afternoon.

In a crash report, the Iowa State Patrol said it happened when the driver of a sedan heading north on Ice Avenue went onto the shoulder then overcorrected, crossing the center line south of Drakesville.

The sedan crashed into an SUV head-on.

The driver of the sedan was killed. That person’s name has not been released.

Two people from Bloomfield were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

