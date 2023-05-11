Show You Care
Monticello Police searching for missing child

The Monticello Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 4 year old Melaina Peterson.(COURTESY PHOTO)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Monticello are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing four-year-old.

Police said Melanie Peterson was last seen in her home in the 500 block of North Haven Driven at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. She was last seen wearing greenish-blue leggings and a dark blue mermaid t-shirt.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, contact Monticello Police at 319-462-4371 or call 9-1-1.

