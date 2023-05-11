Dubuque Police exploring automated license plate-reading technology

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On May 15th, the Dubuque City Council will hold a work session to focus on a new technology and how it supports law enforcement and public safety.

Automated license plate-reading (ALPR) technology captures images of vehicle license plates and allows law enforcement agencies to identify and compare plates against those of cars driven by people suspected of being involved in illegal activity.

The technology differs from traffic cameras and does not issue citations for speeding. This technology typically captures a contextual photo of the vehicle. an image of the license plate, the geographic coordinates of where the image was captured, and the date/time of the recording.

Examples of uses of an ALPR system may include:

Locate stolen, wanted, or suspect vehicles

Locate suspect(s) of criminal investigation or arrest warrants

Locate witnesses or victims of violent crime

Locate missing children, elderly persons, or other missing persons

Protect the public during special events/situational awareness

Protect critical infrastructure

Dubuque Police Chief Jeremy Jensen requested funding to purchase ALPR technology in the City’s 2024 fiscal year budget. The funding was approved, but the City Council must first grant approval before police purchase or implement the technology.

