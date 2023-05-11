Dubuque garage fire leaves one injured

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 1:07 pm, emergency crews were dispatched to the 3000 block of Vail Trail for a report of a vehicle on fire in an attached garage.

Responding crews arrived within 3 minutes of dispatch and confirmed an active fire within the garage. Responders worked to combat the fire, deploying hose lines and spraying water by 1:15 pm.

All occupants had evacuated from the residence by the time crews arrived. One person related to the incident was treated on scene and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of smoke-related injuries.

Fire and smoke damage was reported in the house’s attic, with smoke also damaging the living area of the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

