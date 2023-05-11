Child shot in Cedar Rapids

Show You Care
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Cedar Rapids said a child was shot on the city’s northeast side on Wednesday.

Officers received a call at approximately 10:09 p.m. and responded to the area of Oakland Road and 36th Street Northeast.

Police said the victim is in the hospital in critical condition.

They’re not releasing any other details about the victim’s identity.

So far, there are no arrests.

