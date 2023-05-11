Buffalo Creek Park reopens after water pressure issue repaired

COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - Buffalo Creek Park, including the campground, reopened Thursday after a water pressure issue forced leaders to delay the reopening.

The park, located one mile west of Coggon, has been closed for work on a temporary access road for the campground as work continues on the park renovation project.

The Linn County Conservation Department said a water pressure issue forced a delay in its plans to reopen the park and campground. However, the issue has since been repaired, but the sanitary RV dump station will not be operational.

“We appreciate the public’s patience and support as we continue park renovations this year,” Ryan Schlader, Linn County Conservation Community Outreach Specialist, said in a press release. “Buffalo Creek Park campers who need access to the dump stations may use the facilities available at the Pinicon Ridge Park campgrounds near Central City, located six miles away. There are no additional charges.”

Renovations are expected to continue throughout the year as crews add 19 more campsites. There are currently 13 campsites.

A new shower house and restroom facility are also being added to the campground, and a new playground and open-aired shelter are being added to the park.

Work is expected to be completed during the 2024 camping season.

