Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Buffalo Creek Park reopens after water pressure issue repaired

The logo for Linn County Conservation.
The logo for Linn County Conservation.(Courtesy: Linn County Conservation)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - Buffalo Creek Park, including the campground, reopened Thursday after a water pressure issue forced leaders to delay the reopening.

The park, located one mile west of Coggon, has been closed for work on a temporary access road for the campground as work continues on the park renovation project.

The Linn County Conservation Department said a water pressure issue forced a delay in its plans to reopen the park and campground. However, the issue has since been repaired, but the sanitary RV dump station will not be operational.

“We appreciate the public’s patience and support as we continue park renovations this year,” Ryan Schlader, Linn County Conservation Community Outreach Specialist, said in a press release. “Buffalo Creek Park campers who need access to the dump stations may use the facilities available at the Pinicon Ridge Park campgrounds near Central City, located six miles away. There are no additional charges.”

Renovations are expected to continue throughout the year as crews add 19 more campsites. There are currently 13 campsites.

A new shower house and restroom facility are also being added to the campground, and a new playground and open-aired shelter are being added to the park.

Work is expected to be completed during the 2024 camping season.

Renovations are expected to continue throughout the year at Buffalo Creek Park, west of Coggon...
Renovations are expected to continue throughout the year at Buffalo Creek Park, west of Coggon in Linn County.(Linn County Conservation)
Renovations at Buffalo Creek Park are expected to be completed during the 2024 camping season.
Renovations at Buffalo Creek Park are expected to be completed during the 2024 camping season.(Linn County Conservation)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alison Dorsey (Courtesy image)
Iowa daycare provider found guilty in baby’s death
Hailey Whitters performs "Fillin' My Cup" at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on...
Shueyville-native named ‘Female Artist of the Year’ by Academy of Country Music
A shooting overnight in Cedar Rapids sent a child to the hospital in critical condition.
Teen dies after being shot in Cedar Rapids
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs transgender sports bill into law.
Gov. Reynolds to sign healthcare access bill
Two people in Perry, Iowa, say a rabbit has attacked and bitten them. (KCCI, CELLPHONE VIDEO,...
Dangerous rabbit terrorizes neighborhood

Latest News

Cedar Rapids police now say a shooting overnight killed a 17-year-old.
Teen dies after being shot in Cedar Rapids
Cotton-Top Tamarins debut at Des Moines' Blank Park Zoo
Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines adds critically-endangered cotton-top tamarins
Newly released dashcam video captured two Iowa police officers stopping a man from jumping off...
Dashcam video captures Iowa police stopping man from jumping off bridge
Newly released dashcam video captured two Iowa police officers stopping a man from jumping off...
Dashcam video captures Iowa police stopping man from jumping off bridge