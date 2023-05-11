Show You Care
Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines adds critically-endangered cotton-top tamarins

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines is unveiling some new additions.

The pair of critically-endangered cotton-top tamarins, named Kida and Eddie, are a breeding pair, which the zoo says they hope will have babies in the future.

According to IUCN Red List Cotton-Top Tamarins are small primates, weighing less than a pound, and are known for their distinctive white hair around their face. They typically live in groups of two or more in the forests of Columbia.

“Deforestation has been a major cause in their decline,” Jay Tetzloff, chief animal officer with Blank Park Zoo, said in a press release. “We hope that guests will learn steps they can take in Iowa to reduce the demand for products that cause deforestation.”

Zoo staff said the tamarins are very curious and playful and will make great additions to the zoo.

