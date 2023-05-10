Warmer temperatures bring more active weather

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More active weather arrives with warmer and more humid air.

An area of low pressure and associated frontal systems move from the Plains across the Upper Midwest through Mother’s Day weekend. As more moisture works into the system, we will see a noticeable rise in the muggy meter.

Muggy meter is on the rise (KCRG)

With a more unstable atmosphere, showers and storms are possible starting Thursday. The threat of stronger storms moves in for Friday with a potential some of the storms could turn severe.

The latest severe weather outlook for Friday from the Storm Prediction Center. (KCRG)

Mother’s Day weekend also features shower and storm chances so make sure you have plans both inside and outdoors for mom.

