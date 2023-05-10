Trial set for driver that hit Cedar Rapids protestor

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new jury trial date is set for the man who drove into a protestor last summer.

On June 24th, 2022, a person taking part in a downtown protest near the courthouse was reportedly struck by a truck in the area of 8th Avenue and 2nd Street SE.

Several weeks after the incident, Cedar Rapids Police officially charged 53-year-old David Alan Huston with Assault by Use or Display of a Dangerous Weapon (Vehicle) and Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident.

Investigators say Huston approached the protestors while in his vehicle. Although Mr. Huston had a green light, officials say he was aggressive in his approach. Police say video evidence indicates other vehicles in the area “appear to simply wait for the protesters.”

A jury trial is now set for August 7th, 2023 at the Linn County Courthouse.

