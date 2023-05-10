Trial date for Univ. of Iowa fraternity members accused of rape moved

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A lawsuit involving sexual assault allegations against two former members of a University of Iowa fraternity has been moved, according to court documents.

Makena Solberg filed the initial lawsuit against Phi Gamma Delta or FIJI. She alleges Carson Steffen and Jacob MeLoan raped her while she was intoxicated during a party in September 2020.

The lawsuit says the men took pictures without her knowledge or her consent.

Both men say they did have sexual relations with her but claim it was consensual.

Carson Steffen is charged with first-degree harassment. He is accused of posting a photo of the incident on Snapchat. He is counter-suing Solberg for defamation.

On April 12th, 2023, the defendants motioned to move the trial to a venue outside of Johnson County. The plaintiff filed a motion to strike down the move. The court is still reviewing whether moving the trial venue is necessary at this time.

