Slightly warmer today, shower and storm chances return tomorrow

Expect a slightly warmer today, but otherwise decent conditions.
By Corey Thompson
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are in for another pretty nice day today, with temperatures somewhat higher than what we saw on Tuesday.

That will be thanks to an increased southeasterly breeze, which helps to push our highs into the mid and upper 70s. Mid to high level clouds will be present for most of the day, but they’ll often be thin enough to let some sunshine in. Thus, we’ll call it partly cloudy, overall.

Thursday will be similarly warm, with a chance for some showers and storms by then. This begins an extended period of occasional showers and storms through the weekend, with some potentially on the stronger side on Friday and Saturday. That chance appears possible thanks to an increase in moisture and other ingredients for storms. We’ll be watching that potential closely.

Highs will be in the neighborhood of 80 degrees for a couple of days, before turning cooler by the end of the weekend.

Things look quieter next week, with temperatures generally staying just a little bit above normal.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

