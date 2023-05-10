Quadruplets graduate from the same college at the same time

BLUE BELL, Pa. (Gray News) - A set of quadruplets from Pennsylvania who decided to attend the same college all graduated over the same weekend, each one with a different major.

Chloe, Annagrace, Michaela and Max Hansen never imagined going to college together, but all four of them ended up falling in love with the University of Alabama for different reasons, KYW reports.

Annagrace Hansen, a marketing major, and her fraternal twin Max Hansen, a finance major, knew they wanted to attend a school in the South, according to a university news release.

When they visited the school, their sister Chloe Hansen, a criminal justice major, found the campus “beautiful” and decided to attend, too. Her identical twin Michaela Hansen, an education major, told the school they’ve “always done everything together.”

During their time at college, the three sisters lived together, while Max Hansen was just down the street.

“We made our own friends and were our own people, but we still knew everyone was close,” Chloe Hansen told the school.

The Hansen siblings are the first set of quadruplets to graduate at the same time from the University of Alabama. (Source: KYW via CNN)

All four graduated over the same weekend, one last Friday and the other three last Saturday. They are the first set of quadruplets to graduate at the same time from the university.

“So, three different graduations, but it’s easier that we’re all at the same campus, same school – so, it’s very easy for my parents,” Max Hansen told KYW.

Originally from Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, the quadruplets plan to return to that area to live together and start their careers.

“We are all so happy we came to Alabama, but my mom is excited to have us all home again,” Max Hansen told the college.

Among the things the siblings have missed during their time at school are their older brother, their dogs and Philadelphia’s unique food, including soft pretzels, cheesesteaks and “real pizza,” according to WPVI.

“I think the food is better in Philly,” Annagrace said.

When asked what being a quadruplet is like, the siblings told WPVI they’re four built-in best friends.

