Police: Intoxicated man causes lockouts at 2 Sioux City schools

This photo shows police arresting a man in the Loess Hill Elementary parking lot.
This photo shows police arresting a man in the Loess Hill Elementary parking lot.(Laura Peck)
By KTIV Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
UPDATE

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - More information has been released on what caused two Sioux City elementary schools to issue lockouts Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, there were reports of an intoxicated suicidal man driving around the west side. These reports led Loess Hills Elementary and Liberty Elementary to issue lockouts.

Police say the man ended up parking his vehicle in the Loess Hills parking lot. The school’s principal called the police and officers located the man and arrested him without incident. Police report a handgun was located in the car.

The man, identified as 47-year-old Brandon Holloway, is facing charges of operating while intoxicated, possessing a dangerous weapon while under the influence and carrying weapons on school grounds. Police say there were no indications that students or school staff were threatened or targeted by Holloway.

Brandon Holloway
Brandon Holloway(Woodbury County Jail)

PREVIOUS

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Two elementary schools in Sioux City were put on brief lockouts Wednesday afternoon.

According to district officials, Loess Hills and Liberty Elementary were put on lockouts “out of an abundance of caution” because law enforcement was receiving reports of a suspicious person in the area.

Officials say students and staff were safe during the lockouts and classes continued as normal. Both schools were dismissed at their normal time.

