‘Now I’ve got to find something else and start all over’ - Paper mill to close after more than 100 year in Tama

TAMA, Iowa (KCRG) - After more than 100 years, a Tama County business is closing its doors for good. Tama Paperboard opened in the late 1800s.

Graphic Packing International bought the paper mill back in February. GPI said it anticipates the closure will be complete at the beginning of next month. But the closure of the mill will mean more than 80 people are now out of a job.

Many of those mill workers have 20-plus years of service on their belts, making the shutdown a big change in a short time.

”I just turned 55. Now I got to find something else and start all over,” said Bryan Valline, Union president for United Steelworkers Local 743.

After being sold to GPI, workers at the Tama Paperboard say while they knew the new owners planned to close the mill, they didn’t know that closure would take place as soon as next month.

”On the 2nd of May, we were having a meeting and that’s when they told us that they were going to close the mill down and said it would be as of June 2nd,” said Vallin.

Bryan Valline is the Union president for United Steelworkers Local 743 and has worked for the mill for 29 years. He said more than anything, he wished they had more time.

”I would rather have six months to prepare for this rather than 60 days because these guys have invested over half of their lives here. There’s, there’s got to be some emotional, a lot of emotions going through their heads,” he said.

The mill has been a big employer in the area for more than 100 years. Tama Toledo Chamber of Commerce President Brian Sokol said its loss will be felt throughout the community.

”It’s never easy when you lose an employer, especially when it’s you, you know, one of the top really three employers, probably in the county. It really makes it tough,” said Sokol.

While employees will get a severance from the closing, ranging from two to 16 weeks, emotions are still running high.

”How do you make it through a day, especially if we’re running bad, keeping your mind straight and you know working safe because we got a ton of things on our minds,” Valline.

But Valline said the community support has been tremendous.

”We got a lot of support. Like I said I have my moments but, you know what? Strong support group. The community’s behind us,” he said.

In a statement to TV9, Graphic Packing International said, “It was a difficult decision to close the Tama mill, and we are committed to assisting our affected employees over the next two months. They are encouraged to apply for other positions at GPI if they are interested and qualified, and we will provide outplacement services. We are closing the mill due to other modernization projects in our recycled paperboard network. It is anticipated that the closure will be completed on or about June 2, 2023.”

