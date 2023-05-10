Mississippi flood cleanup is underway

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wisconsin (KCRG) - The Mississippi River has started to recede after cresting nearly two weeks ago.

On April 29th, the Mississippi River crested in the “Major Flood Stage” at 23 feet in McGregor. It has since receded to about 17 feet as of Tuesday. While the water was going down, people were still dealing with the effects of high-water levels.

Joe Barrette lives along the river in Prairie Du Chien. He was one of about a dozen people still without a home.

“There was about 7 inches of water in here,” he said as he pointed to his work shed.

Barrette said he was prepared to live in a motel until the end of the month; others, like Cheryl Mader, said the biggest wasn’t the four feet of water that got in her basement, but rather cleaning up the 20 pallets of sandbags they used to keep the swelling Mississippi from making matters worse.

“This was the first time we had to build a sandbag wall,” she said.

Both Barrette and Mader said the cleanup was only getting underway and that flood preparation was part of living near the river.

