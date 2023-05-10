Lynyrd Skynyrd to headline RAGBRAI Concert Series in Des Moines this summer

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Classic rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd will be the headliner for the RAGBRAI Concert Series in Des Moines, organizers announced Tuesday.

The concert is set for July 26.

The concerts are free, but organizers said VIP tickets are available that will include access to a private restroom, beer garden, drink tickets, air-conditioned suites and premium seating.

For more information, click here.

