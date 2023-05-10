Linn-Mar student one of four Iowa students named to 59th class of US Presidential Scholars

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A Linn-Mar High School student was named to the 59th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars.

Senior Tejas Kishan Gururaja is one of four Iowa students to receive the honor.

The program recognizes up to 161 high school seniors across the country for their academic accomplishments, artistic and technical achievements, and community service.

The other three Iowa students honored are:

Eshaan S. Chandani, Johnston High School, Johnston

Claire Gu, Valley High School, West Des Moines

Alaina Marie Whittington, Diagonal Jr-Sr High School, Diagonal

“Being named a U.S. Presidential Scholar is a testament to their hard work, academic achievement, and commitment to service and leadership over the past four years,” Iowa Department of Education Director Chad Aldis said in a press release. “Iowa is proud to recognize the achievements of these amazing scholars and I look forward to their accomplishments in the years to come.”

