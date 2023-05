MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A hat trick from Athena Sheets kept Linn-Mar well ahead of Kennedy, powering them to a 10-0 win.

The Lions improve to 11-3 on the season, and will take on Dubuque Hempstead on Thursday,

Kennedy drops to 6-5.

Girls’ soccer regionals star on May 15th for Class 1A, and May 19th for class 2A and 3A.

