Iowa daycare provider found guilty in baby’s death

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - A jury has found a woman guilty of killing a baby at her daycare.

Alison Dorsey was caring for the baby at her home in western Iowa.

Investigators said 11-week-old Luka Hodges died from head trauma in October 2019.

Court records show Dorsey called 911 when the baby wasn’t breathing.

The next day, a doctor at Children’s Hospital in Omaha told investigators that the baby had severe head injuries.

Prosecutors said Dorsey shook baby Hodges, killing him.

The defense claimed the injuries happened before he was in Dorsey’s care, but medical experts ruled that was false.

She’s convicted of second-degree murder, and endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death.

