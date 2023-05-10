Iowa City police ask for help finding missing teens

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Iowa City are asking for help finding two missing teenagers.

Police said 13-year-old Tessa Snyder and 16-year-old Shyla Small were last seen at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday in the 100 block of West Side Drive.

Tessa is 5′ 6″ and weighs 160 pounds. She has brown eyes and bright red hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black nike shorts and black Crocs.

Shyla is 5′4″ and weighs 100 pounds. She also has bright red hair.

Police said they believe the teens ran away together. There is no indication of foul play. The two may have ties to the Quad Cities.

Anyone with information about the teens’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275.

