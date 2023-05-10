Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa City police ask for help finding missing teens

Iowa City police are searching for 13-year-old Tessa Snyder (left) and 16-year-old Shyla Small...
Iowa City police are searching for 13-year-old Tessa Snyder (left) and 16-year-old Shyla Small (right).(Iowa City Police Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Iowa City are asking for help finding two missing teenagers.

Police said 13-year-old Tessa Snyder and 16-year-old Shyla Small were last seen at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday in the 100 block of West Side Drive.

Tessa is 5′ 6″ and weighs 160 pounds. She has brown eyes and bright red hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black nike shorts and black Crocs.

Shyla is 5′4″ and weighs 100 pounds. She also has bright red hair.

Police said they believe the teens ran away together. There is no indication of foul play. The two may have ties to the Quad Cities.

Anyone with information about the teens’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Linn County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding missing 14-year-old Addison...
Operation Quickfind Cancelled for 14-year-old in Linn County
Iowa State Patrol
Multiple dead after highway accident near Columbus Junction
After stopping to unhook a trailer, a man hit 20-month-old Walker Maassen with the vehicle, the...
20-month-old killed in farm accident, sheriff’s office says
Showers and storms, some severe, are likely Sunday evening and night.
Severe weather threat increases Sunday evening into Sunday night
Police are searching for Ali Younes.
Univ. of Iowa Police, Johnson County Attorney confirm attempted murder suspect fled country

Latest News

Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines
Iowa Hawkeyes men’s and women’s basketball teams to play doubleheaders in Des Moines next season
A firefighter in training in Cedar Rapids was surprised by a special visitor recently.
Cedar Rapids firefighter gets surprise birthday visit from girl he delivered last year
A firefighter in training in Cedar Rapids was surprised by a special visitor recently....
Cedar Rapids firefighter gets birthday surprise from girl he delivered last year
Classic rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd will be the headliner for the RAGBRAI Concert Series in Des...
Lynyrd Skynyrd to headline RAGBRAI Concert Series in Des Moines this summer