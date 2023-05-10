Show You Care
Inaugural Hy-Vee 500 Cart Race held in Cedar Rapids

By Danielle Wagner
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The competition was fierce for the inaugural Hy-Vee 500 Cart Race. Tuesday, May 9 was the first of two qualifying cart races for a chance to win passes to the Hy-Vee IndyCar Race weekend at the Iowa Speedway in July.

13 people who qualified through KHAK radio competed in four heats in the Wilson Avenue Hy-Vee parking lot. Competitors raced in electric carts around cones, grabbed groceries from a list and returned to the finish line.

The top two finishers in each heat advance to the finals, including Gary Weber who had a pretty simple strategy.

“Step on the gas, and get all the right items in the cart,” said Weber.

There is another qualifying race on Tuesday, May 16 at the Johnson Avenue Hy-Vee in Cedar Rapids. Then the finals take place at the Marion Hy-Vee on May 23rd.

