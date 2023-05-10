Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for Marshall County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds has added another country to her disaster proclamation, opening relief options for Iowans affected by the May 7th storms.

On Tuesday, Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation to Marshall County, adding to 5 other counties that received damage from Sunday’s storms, including Benton, Iowa, Jasper, Muscatine, and Poweshiek counties.

It opens up certain state resources for disaster recovery, as well as relief grants of up to $5,000 for households earning up to 200% of the poverty level.

More information on applying for disaster relief grants can be found on the state’s website. Victims of the storms have 45 days to apply.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.