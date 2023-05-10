Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for Marshall County

FILE - Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her inaugural address, Jan. 13, 2023, in Des...
FILE - Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her inaugural address, Jan. 13, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. On Wednesday, March 22, Reynolds signed a pair of laws restricting the bathrooms transgender students can use and banning gender-affirming medical care amid a flood of legislation nationwide targeting the trans community. She met with parents of transgender children to discuss the bills before signing them, The Des Moines Register reported. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds has added another country to her disaster proclamation, opening relief options for Iowans affected by the May 7th storms.

On Tuesday, Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation to Marshall County, adding to 5 other counties that received damage from Sunday’s storms, including Benton, Iowa, Jasper, Muscatine, and Poweshiek counties.

It opens up certain state resources for disaster recovery, as well as relief grants of up to $5,000 for households earning up to 200% of the poverty level.

More information on applying for disaster relief grants can be found on the state’s website. Victims of the storms have 45 days to apply.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Linn County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding missing 14-year-old Addison...
Operation Quickfind Cancelled for 14-year-old in Linn County
Iowa State Patrol
Multiple dead after highway accident near Columbus Junction
After stopping to unhook a trailer, a man hit 20-month-old Walker Maassen with the vehicle, the...
20-month-old killed in farm accident, sheriff’s office says
Alison Dorsey (Courtesy image)
Iowa daycare provider found guilty in baby’s death
Showers and storms, some severe, are likely Sunday evening and night.
Severe weather threat increases Sunday evening into Sunday night

Latest News

Crash survivor gets opportunity to thank medical team that helped save her life
Crash survivor gets opportunity to thank medical team that helped save her life
Crash survivor gets opportunity to thank medical team that helped save her life
Crash survivor gets opportunity to thank medical team that helped save her life
FILE - Jack Trice Stadium is viewed before an NCAA college football game between Iowa State and...
As legalized gambling becomes pervasive, NCAA rules against it remain strict with tough penalties
The Cedar Rapids Community School District says hiring teachers is a top priority as it has...
Cedar Rapids Schools offering hiring bonuses to incentivize new employees