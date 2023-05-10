Delaware County woman found guilty of murdering boyfriend

DELAWARE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On May 1st, a jury found a Delaware woman guilty of Murder in the Second Degree.

In February 2021, the Delaware County dispatcher received a report of an ongoing argument and gunshot at Shady Acres Apartments, located at 525 Belknap Street. Moments later, another caller dialed 911 and told the dispatcher that her boyfriend had been shot.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement officials arrived and located the body of Devon Hierruzuelo, 27, of Oak Lawn, Illinois. They interviewed Danielle Shante Weiner, who was identified as Hierruzeuelo’s girlfriend. She claimed that another person had entered their apartment unit and started an argument, leading to the shooting in the kitchen and living room area.

Investigators later determined that Hierruzuelo had been shot in the apartment’s bedroom and his body moved to the kitchen and living room area, including through locating a shell casing in the bedroom. Officers also found a handgun with blood, described as being in the vicinity of Weiner. An investigation also showed no signs of forced entry or new tire tracks in the area outside of the apartment upon arrival of emergency responders.

She is set to be sentenced on July 26th, 2023.

