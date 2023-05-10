Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Delaware County woman found guilty of murdering boyfriend

Danielle Shante Weiner, 33, of Ryan.
Danielle Shante Weiner, 33, of Ryan.(Courtesy: Delaware County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELAWARE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On May 1st, a jury found a Delaware woman guilty of Murder in the Second Degree.

In February 2021, the Delaware County dispatcher received a report of an ongoing argument and gunshot at Shady Acres Apartments, located at 525 Belknap Street. Moments later, another caller dialed 911 and told the dispatcher that her boyfriend had been shot.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement officials arrived and located the body of Devon Hierruzuelo, 27, of Oak Lawn, Illinois. They interviewed Danielle Shante Weiner, who was identified as Hierruzeuelo’s girlfriend. She claimed that another person had entered their apartment unit and started an argument, leading to the shooting in the kitchen and living room area.

Investigators later determined that Hierruzuelo had been shot in the apartment’s bedroom and his body moved to the kitchen and living room area, including through locating a shell casing in the bedroom. Officers also found a handgun with blood, described as being in the vicinity of Weiner. An investigation also showed no signs of forced entry or new tire tracks in the area outside of the apartment upon arrival of emergency responders.

She is set to be sentenced on July 26th, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Linn County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding missing 14-year-old Addison...
Operation Quickfind Cancelled for 14-year-old in Linn County
Iowa State Patrol
Multiple dead after highway accident near Columbus Junction
After stopping to unhook a trailer, a man hit 20-month-old Walker Maassen with the vehicle, the...
20-month-old killed in farm accident, sheriff’s office says
Alison Dorsey (Courtesy image)
Iowa daycare provider found guilty in baby’s death
Showers and storms, some severe, are likely Sunday evening and night.
Severe weather threat increases Sunday evening into Sunday night

Latest News

The Cedar Rapids Community School District says hiring teachers is a top priority as it has...
Cedar Rapids Schools offering hiring bonuses to incentivize new employees
Area schools looking to put bond issues to a vote
Area schools looking to put bond issues to a vote
Cedar Rapids Schools offering hiring bonuses to incentivize new employees
Cedar Rapids Schools offering hiring bonuses to incentivize new employees
A jury trial is now set for August 7th, 2023 at the Linn County Courthouse.
Trial set for driver that hit Cedar Rapids protestor