Crash survivor gets opportunity to thank medical team that helped save her life

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Back in February of this year, a two-vehicle crash in Black Hawk County killed one person and injured three others. One of those seriously hurt was 18-year-old Isabella Sellers.

Wednesday, she was able to make a point to thank the medical team that helped her recover from multiple, serious injuries.

Sellers is a pre-med student at the University of Iowa and wanted to meet the LifeGuard team at St. Luke’s and see the helicopter, not only to express gratitude, but to also show how far she has come since the night of the accident.

“I, at least, want to thank everybody! I want to have that chance while I’m awake. Because I don’t think I was awake so now I can thank them,” said Sellers.

Sellers’ physical therapist assistant, Katie DeVower, was also there today. She told TV-9 that Sellers went through occupational, physical, speech, and recreational therapy to get where she is today.

“She’s able to call her therapist by name and greet us all with a smile everyday. So we’re extremely proud of Bella and the progress she’s made,” said DeVower.

Sellers says she will take this experience with her on the rest of her medical school journey. She told TV-9 she only hopes to help serve others the way she has been served in the future of her career.

“It’s so good. Apparently, I must have something to do because look at me now...I’m here,” said Sellers. “As far as any experience, I can only think back to this when I’m out and helping somebody else.”

