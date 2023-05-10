Cedar Rapids Schools offering hiring bonuses to incentivize new employees
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District says hiring teachers is a top priority as it has nearly 70 positions open..
Cedar Rapids Superintendent Dr. Tawana Grover joined TV9′s Nicole Agee to discuss the challenges of hiring teachers and what the district is offering to engage and retain employees.
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.