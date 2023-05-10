Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cedar Rapids Schools offering hiring bonuses to incentivize new employees

The district has nearly 70 positions open, or about 5 percent of teaching staff.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District says hiring teachers is a top priority as it has nearly 70 positions open..

Cedar Rapids Superintendent Dr. Tawana Grover joined TV9′s Nicole Agee to discuss the challenges of hiring teachers and what the district is offering to engage and retain employees.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Linn County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding missing 14-year-old Addison...
Operation Quickfind Cancelled for 14-year-old in Linn County
Iowa State Patrol
Multiple dead after highway accident near Columbus Junction
After stopping to unhook a trailer, a man hit 20-month-old Walker Maassen with the vehicle, the...
20-month-old killed in farm accident, sheriff’s office says
Alison Dorsey (Courtesy image)
Iowa daycare provider found guilty in baby’s death
Showers and storms, some severe, are likely Sunday evening and night.
Severe weather threat increases Sunday evening into Sunday night

Latest News

Danielle Shante Weiner, 33, of Ryan.
Delaware County woman found guilty of murdering boyfriend
Area schools looking to put bond issues to a vote
Area schools looking to put bond issues to a vote
Cedar Rapids Schools offering hiring bonuses to incentivize new employees
Cedar Rapids Schools offering hiring bonuses to incentivize new employees
A jury trial is now set for August 7th, 2023 at the Linn County Courthouse.
Trial set for driver that hit Cedar Rapids protestor