Cedar Rapids Kennedy AD Aaron Stecker stepping away after 24 years at Kennedy

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Aaron Stecker said he’ll always bleed green and gold.

But after 29 years in education, 24 at Kennedy, and 16 as an activities director, he’s stepping away for a new opportunity at Bound.

“Whoever’s gonna come here and take this role is moving into a very special place,” Stecker said. “You’re coming into a place that has a history of longevity, culture, trust.”

Stecker oversaw an athletic department that won state championships in softball, girls’ soccer, baseball, boys’ and girls’ tennis during his tenure.

“You’re coming into a special place that believes in working together for the best interests of our kids and our community,” he said. “In a way that I haven’t been before, and that’s why I’ve been blessed to be here for 24 years.”

