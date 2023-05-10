Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cedar Rapids Kennedy AD Aaron Stecker stepping away after 24 years at Kennedy

“Whoever’s gonna come here and take this role is moving into a very special place"
By Jack Lido
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Aaron Stecker said he’ll always bleed green and gold.

But after 29 years in education, 24 at Kennedy, and 16 as an activities director, he’s stepping away for a new opportunity at Bound.

“Whoever’s gonna come here and take this role is moving into a very special place,” Stecker said. “You’re coming into a place that has a history of longevity, culture, trust.”

Stecker oversaw an athletic department that won state championships in softball, girls’ soccer, baseball, boys’ and girls’ tennis during his tenure.

“You’re coming into a special place that believes in working together for the best interests of our kids and our community,” he said. “In a way that I haven’t been before, and that’s why I’ve been blessed to be here for 24 years.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Showers and storms, some severe, are likely Sunday evening and night.
Severe weather threat increases Sunday evening into Sunday night
The Linn County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding missing 14-year-old Addison...
Operation Quickfind Cancelled for 14-year-old in Linn County
Iowa State Patrol
Multiple dead after highway accident near Columbus Junction
Waterloo police identify child killed in dog attack
The formation of these clouds may be due to a variety of processes, likely due to some sinking,...
What caused these rare cloud formations in eastern Iowa Sunday evening?

Latest News

Linn-Mar girls soccer wins fifth in a row, beating Kennedy 10-0
Linn-Mar girls soccer wins fifth in a row, beating Kennedy 10-0
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Tuesday, May 9th, 2023
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Tuesday, May 9th, 2023
Athlete of the Week: Reegan Hess
Athlete of the Week: Reegan Hess
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Tuesday, May 9th, 2023
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Tuesday, May 9th, 2023