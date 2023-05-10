Cedar Rapids firefighter gets surprise birthday visit from girl he delivered last year

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A firefighter in training in Cedar Rapids was surprised by a special visitor recently.

One-year-old Remi stopped by with her mom and grandma to wish him a happy birthday.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the fire department shared images of the visit and said Evan Barry delivered Remi during an emergency call last year.

Barry has experience with a fire department in another city, but he’s currently one of seven rookies in the CRFD Academy.

Remi’s mom and grandma brought her by to wish Barry a happy birthday while the rookies were working in the classroom.

The fire department says this is a great lesson to the new class to remember, every day is a chance to make a lifelong difference in a person’s life.

