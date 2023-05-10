Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Calamus-Wheatland runner follows mother’s footsteps, wins Drake Relays title

A high school sophomore put her name in the history books by winning her first Drake Relays white flag in the 15 hundred meter run.
By WQAD
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALAMUS, Iowa (WQAD) - A high school sophomore put her name in the history books by winning her first Drake Relays white flag in the 1,500-meter run.

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Her mom won the 1,500-meter back in 2004 for Iowa State at the Blue Oval.

Noelle Steines mom, Jessica also won the 800 meter for Marshalltown in 1999.

For the pair, this recent win meant far more than just crossing the finish fine.

Noelle actually dislocated her right kneecap last fall. She said it was one of her lowest points in her young career.

“If I could tell my August self that, she would flip out. It’s awesome that I overcame something like that and came back from it. I could confidently say that I’m thankful for my injury happening. Like, I think it all happens for a reason, and it made me want it more,” Noelle said.

From not knowing if Noelle would be able to run again, to winning at the Blue Oval in less than a year has been quite a journey for her.

A white flag and a victory lap is now a family affair.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Linn County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding missing 14-year-old Addison...
Operation Quickfind Cancelled for 14-year-old in Linn County
Iowa State Patrol
Multiple dead after highway accident near Columbus Junction
After stopping to unhook a trailer, a man hit 20-month-old Walker Maassen with the vehicle, the...
20-month-old killed in farm accident, sheriff’s office says
Showers and storms, some severe, are likely Sunday evening and night.
Severe weather threat increases Sunday evening into Sunday night
Police are searching for Ali Younes.
Univ. of Iowa Police, Johnson County Attorney confirm attempted murder suspect fled country

Latest News

Classic rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd will be the headliner for the RAGBRAI Concert Series in Des...
Lynyrd Skynyrd to headline RAGBRAI Concert Series in Des Moines this summer
Care facility cited after naked man able to get in a bed with a blind resident
Hailey Whitters performs "Fillin' My Cup" at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on...
Shueyville-native named ‘Female Artist of the Year’ by Academy of Country Music
The Old Capitol at the University of Iowa.
Board of Regents considers tuition increase for Iowa universities