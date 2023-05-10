Calamus-Wheatland runner follows mother’s footsteps, wins Drake Relays title

CALAMUS, Iowa (WQAD) - A high school sophomore put her name in the history books by winning her first Drake Relays white flag in the 1,500-meter run.

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Her mom won the 1,500-meter back in 2004 for Iowa State at the Blue Oval.

Noelle Steines mom, Jessica also won the 800 meter for Marshalltown in 1999.

For the pair, this recent win meant far more than just crossing the finish fine.

Noelle actually dislocated her right kneecap last fall. She said it was one of her lowest points in her young career.

“If I could tell my August self that, she would flip out. It’s awesome that I overcame something like that and came back from it. I could confidently say that I’m thankful for my injury happening. Like, I think it all happens for a reason, and it made me want it more,” Noelle said.

From not knowing if Noelle would be able to run again, to winning at the Blue Oval in less than a year has been quite a journey for her.

A white flag and a victory lap is now a family affair.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.