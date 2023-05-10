Show You Care
Board of Regents considers tuition increase for Iowa universities

The Board of Regents will consider a proposal to raise tuition later this week.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Students could face higher tuition rates next year at the University of Iowa, Iowa State University, and University of Northern Iowa.

The price would go up by an average of $305 for University of Iowa students, and $304 for Iowa State students.

University of Northern Iowa students would face a smaller increase of $285.

The board asked lawmakers for a $32 million increase in general education funds last year, citing inflation and labor shortages.

Instead, the state legislature offered no “general university” funding increase for the 2024 budget year.

However, in the new education bill, certain programs at the universities would get more funding.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

