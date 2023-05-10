Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Another nice one, rain chances return tomorrow

Quiet weather continues today, but chances for rain aren’t far off.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Quiet weather continues today, but chances for rain aren’t far off.

Today is another nice one for us across eastern Iowa with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid to upper 70s with a few reaching 80 in the south. Dew points remain in a comfortable range today as well.

Highs climb into the upper 70s to low 80s as we wrap up the work week.
Highs climb into the upper 70s to low 80s as we wrap up the work week.(KCRG)

Look for more clouds tomorrow and the chance for some spotty showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two, especially later in the day. This begins an extended period of on/off chances for showers and storms that continues into Friday and Saturday. Lingering showers are still possible into Mother’s Day on Sunday.

Showers are possible beginning Thursday with better chances Friday and Saturday.
Showers are possible beginning Thursday with better chances Friday and Saturday.(KCRG)

Highs climb to the upper 70s and 80s during this time frame, dropping to the low and mid 70s by Sunday.  Storms that form of Friday and Saturday do have the potential to be stronger, so stay attuned to the forecast. Winds pick up by the end of the weekend with gusts in the 30 mph range Mother’s Day afternoon.

Showers are still possible on Sunday along with winds picking up.
Showers are still possible on Sunday along with winds picking up.(KCRG)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Linn County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding missing 14-year-old Addison...
Operation Quickfind Cancelled for 14-year-old in Linn County
Iowa State Patrol
Multiple dead after highway accident near Columbus Junction
After stopping to unhook a trailer, a man hit 20-month-old Walker Maassen with the vehicle, the...
20-month-old killed in farm accident, sheriff’s office says
Showers and storms, some severe, are likely Sunday evening and night.
Severe weather threat increases Sunday evening into Sunday night
Police are searching for Ali Younes.
Univ. of Iowa Police, Johnson County Attorney confirm attempted murder suspect fled country

Latest News

KCRG First Alert Forecast\
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Evening, May 10, 2023
KCRG TV 9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Hannah Messier has your latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday midday, May 10
First Alert Forecast
Temperatures will be a little warmer.
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday morning, May 10