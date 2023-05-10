Another nice one, rain chances return tomorrow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Quiet weather continues today, but chances for rain aren’t far off.

Today is another nice one for us across eastern Iowa with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid to upper 70s with a few reaching 80 in the south. Dew points remain in a comfortable range today as well.

Highs climb into the upper 70s to low 80s as we wrap up the work week. (KCRG)

Look for more clouds tomorrow and the chance for some spotty showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two, especially later in the day. This begins an extended period of on/off chances for showers and storms that continues into Friday and Saturday. Lingering showers are still possible into Mother’s Day on Sunday.

Showers are possible beginning Thursday with better chances Friday and Saturday. (KCRG)

Highs climb to the upper 70s and 80s during this time frame, dropping to the low and mid 70s by Sunday. Storms that form of Friday and Saturday do have the potential to be stronger, so stay attuned to the forecast. Winds pick up by the end of the weekend with gusts in the 30 mph range Mother’s Day afternoon.

Showers are still possible on Sunday along with winds picking up. (KCRG)

