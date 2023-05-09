Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

You can put your pet’s photo on a billboard for free all month long

Willis the cat is featured on a Lamar billboard in Greeneville, South Carolina, for National...
Willis the cat is featured on a Lamar billboard in Greeneville, South Carolina, for National Pet Month.(FOX Carolina)
By Amanda Shaw and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHNS/Gray News) – You can celebrate National Pet Month by showing off a larger-than-life picture of your favorite four-legged friend this May.

Shoutable is accepting photo submissions of pets now through May 31 and will put them on a Lamar Advertising billboard for free.

You can choose a billboard location nationwide, upload a photo of your pet, and choose the date and time you want to see it posted.

The picture is shown on a digital billboard for a 15-minute window of your choosing.

Click here to submit your photos.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Showers and storms, some severe, are likely Sunday evening and night.
Severe weather threat increases Sunday evening into Sunday night
Iowa State Patrol
Multiple dead after highway accident near Columbus Junction
The Linn County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding missing 14-year-old Addison...
Operation Quickfind: 14-year-old Addison Redlinger
Waterloo police identify child killed in dog attack
The formation of these clouds may be due to a variety of processes, likely due to some sinking,...
What caused these rare cloud formations in eastern Iowa Sunday evening?

Latest News

Scattered clouds are possible throughout the day.
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday morning, May 9
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House...
McCarthy: No movement on debt ceiling in Biden meeting
Woman says she was bitten by an elephant while on a trip to Bali.
Woman bit by elephant while on vacation: ‘I couldn’t get my arm out’
U.S. Border Patrol agents pick up a ladder that migrants carried to the border wall near the...
US troops arrive at border as migration curbs set to end
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. Former President...
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M