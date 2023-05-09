Waterloo police investigating after 14-year-old shot in the leg

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo police are investigating after a 14-year-old was shot in the leg early Tuesday morning.

Police said they responded to a report of a gunshot in the area of W 4th Street and Baltimore Street at about 3:44 a.m.

They said they found a casing in the 500 block of Baltimore Street. Police were then called to a local hospital about 45 minutes later, after a 14-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg arrived by private vehicle.

No additional details have been released in this case.

