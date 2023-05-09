Waterloo father stabbed after confronting suspects he claims robbed his son
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - On May 8th, at approximately 7:00 pm, Waterloo Police responded to the 100 block of Argyle Street for a report of a stabbing.
According to investigators, a father went to a residence to confront two suspects he claims stole an iPhone from his teenage son. He was then stabbed and hit with a wooden object.
Police have not made any arrests at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
