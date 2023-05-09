Show You Care
Warm and quiet for the next few days

Quiet, but seasonally warm weather is with us in the coming days.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Look for generally sunny skies, mixed with a few clouds overhead for this afternoon with highs warming into the middle 70s. Overnight we’re mild as well, dipping to the lower 50s. Tomorrow will feature a mix of sun and clouds and highs climbing a few more degrees, topping out in the mid to upper 70s and a southeasterly breeze.

By Thursday, our next shot at some precipitation arrives with a weak wave that could provide us with a few spotty showers. Better chances for rain or thunderstorms are expected by Friday into the weekend as highs climb to around 80.

We'll stay dry over the next few days, but rain chances pick up as we approach the weekend.
Temperatures back into the low and middle 70s behind these rain chances. Looking ahead to Mother’s Day on Sunday, there could still be a few lingering showers and the afternoon looks to be a bit breezy.

Showers are still possible on Sunday along with winds picking up.
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

