Very pleasant weather expected to continue

Really nice weather conditions should continue for a couple of days.
By Corey Thompson
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We will be keeping things quiet and really pleasant for the next few days, before somewhat unsettled weather arrives later in the week.

Thanks to the influence of a nearby area of high pressure, expect partly cloudy skies today with highs in the mid 70s, with generally light winds. Clouds will try to move in from the west, but unlike yesterday they should not be carrying any risk of rain. It’ll stay quiet tonight too, when lows dip into the low 50s again.

Wednesday will be similar overall, but slightly warmer in the upper 70s. Things will start to change soon after, though, with the first chance for a few showers or storms arriving on Thursday. This will continue into the weekend, with occasional chances for additional precipitation. However, there will be a fair amount of dry time, too, so don’t expect a total washout for Mother’s Day weekend.

Somewhat cooler air will move in toward the end of the weekend and into next week.

