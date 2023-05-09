Teen robbery leads to stabbing after father confronts suspects in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo father was stabbed, and his friend was hit in the head after they went to confront two kids who allegedly robbed the man’s son of his phone on Monday night.

It happened in the 100 block of Argyle Street at around 7 p.m.

Police said the 14-year-old son was robbed of his iPhone and other items by a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old.

The victim’s father and another man went to the nearby home to confront the two suspects, when the dad was stabbed several times and the friend was hit in the head with a wooden object.

The suspects fled the scene. Both men are expected to survive.

Police have not provided additional details in this case.

