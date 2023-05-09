Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Teen robbery leads to stabbing after father confronts suspects in Waterloo

(Waterloo Police)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo father was stabbed, and his friend was hit in the head after they went to confront two kids who allegedly robbed the man’s son of his phone on Monday night.

It happened in the 100 block of Argyle Street at around 7 p.m.

Police said the 14-year-old son was robbed of his iPhone and other items by a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old.

The victim’s father and another man went to the nearby home to confront the two suspects, when the dad was stabbed several times and the friend was hit in the head with a wooden object.

The suspects fled the scene. Both men are expected to survive.

Police have not provided additional details in this case.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Showers and storms, some severe, are likely Sunday evening and night.
Severe weather threat increases Sunday evening into Sunday night
Storm damage in West Liberty, iowa, on Sunday, May 7, 2023. (CITY OF WEST LIBERTY)
Power restored for most after damaging storms Sunday
Waterloo police identify child killed in dog attack
The formation of these clouds may be due to a variety of processes, likely due to some sinking,...
What caused these rare cloud formations in eastern Iowa Sunday evening?
KCRG-TV9 morning news anchor Kristin Rogers, her husband and son welcomed a baby girl to the...
KCRG-TV9’s Kristin Rogers welcomes baby girl to the family

Latest News

Scattered clouds are possible throughout the day.
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday morning, May 9
People of color get so used to discrimination in stores they don’t always notice bad customer service
Some of the hardest hit areas were several hotels on the south side of town.
Baseball sized hail damages Poweshiek County hotel
Governor Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for five counties tonight, including Iowa,...
Amana Elementary School building damaged in severe weather, clean-up underway